George Thorogood & The Destroyers Cancel Canadian Tour

George Thorogood & The Destroyers have pulled the plug on a Canadian tour that was due to begin later this month.

According to a statement, Thorogood “has been diagnosed with a very serious medical condition that will require immediate surgery and quite a few weeks of recuperation and healing.”

No details about the 73-year-old rocker’s illness were provided.

"You, our fans, mean the world to us, and we know this news is not want you wanted to hear,” the statement continued, “but rest assured George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be back.”

Tickets for the Bad All Over The World – 50 Years Of Rock tour will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The band was scheduled to do 15 shows between April 27 and May 17 in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.