Gibson Auctioning Guitars In Support Of Ukraine

Guitars played by Paul McCartney and Slash are being auctioned off to raise funds for victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m happy to auction this beautiful guitar of mine to benefit the fine people of Ukraine,” McCartney said, in a release. Slash said “it is an honour to represent the brave sovereign state of Ukraine.”

Gibson crafted limited edition Les Paul Custom electric guitars in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and partnered with the artists to perform with them on tour this summer.

Also being auctioned are autograph books that traveled with the guitars – signed by McCartney and Slash as well as The Rolling Stones, Fher Olvera of Maná, Nile Rodgers of Chic, Mark Knopfler, Lzzy Hale, Margo Price, Blossoms, The Fratellis, Kasabian, Madness, Maisie Peters, Paloma Faith, The Charlatans, The Vaccines, Toyah, My Chemical Romance and others.

Canada’s Alex Lifeson, who also signed one of the books, said in a release: “I’m proud to count myself in as a supporter of the Guitars For Peace initiative in aid of the people of Ukraine.”

Julien's Auctions will start taking bids beginning Oct. 11 and the live auction runs Nov. 11 to 13 in New York.