Gigi Hadid Reveals Name Of Daughter With Zayn Malik

We now know the name of Zayn Malik’s daughter with Gigi Hadid.

Hadid revised her Instagram profile this week to add that she is “Khai’s mom.”

The name means “crowned” in Arabic (Malik is British-Pakistani and Hadid has Palestinian roots via her father). Hadid’s paternal grandmother is Khairiah.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in September but chose not to disclose her name.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote on social media at the time. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”