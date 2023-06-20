Gimme Shelter: Mick Jagger's Florida Home Up For Sale
Rolling Stones fans with $4.6 million to spend on a Florida getaway can now live like Mick Jagger.
The rock star, who turns 80 next month, and his 36-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have listed the property in a gated community in Lakewood Ranch – about 82 kilometres south of Tampa – at $3.5 million U.S.
The couple, who have a six-year-old son, bought the property in 2020 for $1.98 million U.S. under her name.
“You can't always get what you want....but this house is definitely what you need!,” reads a description on the listing.
The custom-built house has more than 5,700 square-feet of living space and boasts four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms as well as a study, great room, den and “expansive entertaining media room with full wet bar.” There’s also a bell tower offering “spectacular sunset views.”
If you're not convinced that it's time to hire movers like Jagger, consider that the property also has a screened-in lanai with fireplace and kitchen as well as a salt water pool. Presumably the yard has no moss because a Rolling Stone gathers no... (that's enough - ed.)
A $684 U.S. monthly HOA fee allows residents to enjoy pools, tennis courts, fitness centre and social activities.
Christine Spelman of RE MAX Alliance Group has the listing.
Realtor.com
Artist Radio
Listen to music from The Rolling Stones