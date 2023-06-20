Gimme Shelter: Mick Jagger's Florida Home Up For Sale

Rolling Stones fans with $4.6 million to spend on a Florida getaway can now live like Mick Jagger.

The rock star, who turns 80 next month, and his 36-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have listed the property in a gated community in Lakewood Ranch – about 82 kilometres south of Tampa – at $3.5 million U.S.

The couple, who have a six-year-old son, bought the property in 2020 for $1.98 million U.S. under her name.

“You can't always get what you want....but this house is definitely what you need!,” reads a description on the listing.

The custom-built house has more than 5,700 square-feet of living space and boasts four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms as well as a study, great room, den and “expansive entertaining media room with full wet bar.” There’s also a bell tower offering “spectacular sunset views.”

If you're not convinced that it's time to hire movers like Jagger, consider that the property also has a screened-in lanai with fireplace and kitchen as well as a salt water pool. Presumably the yard has no moss because a Rolling Stone gathers no... (that's enough - ed.)

A $684 U.S. monthly HOA fee allows residents to enjoy pools, tennis courts, fitness centre and social activities.

Christine Spelman of RE MAX Alliance Group has the listing.