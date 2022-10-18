Glass Animals Hit 'Heat Waves' Breaks The Weeknd's Record

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals has set a record for the most weeks on the U.S. singles chart.

The track off the English band’s third studio album, Dreamland, is currently No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking its 91st week on the chart and topping The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which held the record for 14 months.

“Wow, all I can say is wow,” Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley, who wrote and produced “Heat Waves,” told Billboard. “Many of you know when I wrote this song I was writing about missing someone I loved very dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that it would lead to so much love and connection across the globe. You all have done that.”

The Billboard Hot 100, which debuted in 1964, currently reflects sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S.

In July, “Heat Waves” beat Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” ft. Cardi B for the most weeks in the Top 10 by a band or group when it hit 34 weeks. It is tied with “Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber for the fourth-most weeks in the Top 20 and is second only to “Blinding Lights” for the second-most weeks in the Top 40.

The sleeper hit took 59 weeks to make it to No. 1 on the Hot 100 back in March, besting the 35-week climb of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

In May, Glass Animals was named Top Rock Artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, beating Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin and twenty one pilots. The band was also nominated as Best New Artist at the Grammys and as Best British Rock/Alternative Act and Best British Single (for "Heat Waves") at the Brit Awards.