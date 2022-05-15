Glass Animals Named Top Rock Artist At 'Billboard' Music Awards

Glass Animals and twenty one pilots were among the winners in the Rock categories at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

The awards, which are based on “key fan interactions with music” – sales, streams radio airplay and social engagement (mostly in the U.S.) – were handed out in Las Vegas.

Glass Animals was named Top Rock Artist and twenty one pilots earned Top Rock Album (Scaled and Icy). Top Rock Song went to Italian band Måneskin for their cover of “Beggin’.”

The Rolling Stone’s No Filter Tour was named both Top Tour and Top Rock Tour.

Check out the winners below. To see winners in other categories, click here.

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals * WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Album

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy * WINNER

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”

Måneskin, “Beggin’” * WINNER

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) * WINNER

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) * WINNER