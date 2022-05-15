Glass Animals Named Top Rock Artist At 'Billboard' Music Awards
Glass Animals and twenty one pilots were among the winners in the Rock categories at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).
The awards, which are based on “key fan interactions with music” – sales, streams radio airplay and social engagement (mostly in the U.S.) – were handed out in Las Vegas.
Glass Animals was named Top Rock Artist and twenty one pilots earned Top Rock Album (Scaled and Icy). Top Rock Song went to Italian band Måneskin for their cover of “Beggin’.”
The Rolling Stone’s No Filter Tour was named both Top Tour and Top Rock Tour.
Check out the winners below.
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals * WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Album
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy * WINNER
Top Rock Song
Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”
Måneskin, “Beggin’” * WINNER
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) * WINNER
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) * WINNER
