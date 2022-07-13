Glass Animals Sleeper Hit 'Heat Waves' Sets Chart Record

Two years after its release, “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals has set a U.S. chart record.

The song just beat Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” ft. Cardi B for the most weeks in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 by a band or group. (The song is currently at No. 8.) Overall, it is fourth behind “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, “Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber and “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

“Heat Waves” is spending its 34th week in the Top 10 of the chart, which reflects sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S. The track is also in its 77th week on the Hot 100, putting it in a tie with Lipa’s “Levitating” for the fourth-highest number of weeks behind “Blinding Lights” (90 weeks), “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons (87 weeks) and “Sail” by AWOLNATION (79 weeks).

The Glass Animals sleeper hit took 59 weeks to make it to No. 1 on the Hot 100 this past March, topping the 35-week climb of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“Heat Waves” was written and produced by Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley for the English rock band’s third studio album, Dreamland.

In May, Glass Animals was named Top Rock Artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, beating Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin and twenty one pilots. The band was also nominated as Best New Artist at the Grammys and as Best British Rock/Alternative Act and Best British Single (for "Heat Waves") at the Brit Awards.