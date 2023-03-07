GloRilla 'Devastated' By Fatal Stampede Following Her Show

Rapper GloRilla said Monday she is “devastated and heartbroken” after two women were killed Sunday night at her concert in Rochester, New York. A third woman remains in critical condition

“My fans mean the world to me,” she tweeted, adding that she is hoping those who were injured have “a speedy recovery.”

Fans exiting the Main Street Armory, where GloRilla had finished her set, panicked upon hearing what sounded like gunshots. Rochester Police Department Lt. Nicholas Adams said in a statement that officers found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred inside the event.”

Rhondesia Belton, a 33-year-old from Buffalo, died in the stampede and a 35-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified by police, later died of injuries she suffered in the crush. Several other people went to hospital with minor injuries.

A concert at the 5,000-capacity venue scheduled for this Saturday headlined by rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has been canceled.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Officials said Monday that the Armory passed a fire code inspection in December and there were eight paid-duty police officers at Sunday's concert.

Rochester is about a three-hour drive from Toronto, on the other side of Lake Ontario.

In December, two people were killed after a crowd crush at a concert venue in London, England during a performance by Afrobeats star Asake. Ten people died after a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld festival in Houston.