GloRilla Faces Lawsuit Over 'Tomorrow'

GloRilla was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday over her 2022 track “Tomorrow” and its remix featuring Cardi B.

In documents filed in Louisiana Eastern District Court, Ivory Paynes alleges that the rapper and her producer used key elements of his track “Street of the Westbank,” which was released in 1994 on Dog House Posse’s only studio album Dope Gets No Heavier.

Paynes names GloRilla (aka Gloria Woods) and producer Macaroni Toni (aka Antonio Anderson, Jr) as well as the labels and publishers behind the song as defendants.

“Tomorrow” was released in July 2022 and “Tomorrow 2,” the remix with Cardi B contributing a verse, came out two months later. (Cardi is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.)

GloRilla and Cardi B performed the track at the American Music Awards last year.

None of the allegations have been tested in court. Reps for GloRilla have not yet responded to the lawsuit.