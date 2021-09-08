Google Doodle Pays Homage To Avicii

The late Avicii is being remembered on what would have been his 32nd birthday with a Google Doodle on the search engine’s homepage in more than 46 countries.

The Doodle comes two days before World Suicide Prevention Day. Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, took his life in 2018.

“From producing hit songs that topped international charts to headlining festivals around the world, Tim will forever be remembered as one of the pioneers and most influential visionaries of electronic dance music,” reads a message from Google.

Clicking on Wednesday’s Doodle by Alyssa Winans takes users to a 90-second animated video backed by his 2013 hit “Wake Me Up” featuring Aloe Blacc.

“The feeling of warmth and wonder that he approached music with was a huge inspiration for me,” Winans explained, in a release. “I wanted to honour Tim by spending the majority of the video on the aspects he loved the most of his life, while including symbolic moments that alluded to the more emotionally challenging experiences.”

Avicii’s parents Klas and Anki created a foundation to raise awareness about mental health issues among young people. In a Q&A with Google, Klas remembered his son as “a kind and open person, full of energy, stubbornness and integrity.”

He added: “Despite his success and fame, he remained humble and treated people with kindness and equal respect.”