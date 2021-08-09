Gordon Lightfoot Postpones Shows After Fracturing Wrist

Gordon Lightfoot has postponed a string of concerts so he can recover from an injury he sustained in a fall at home last week.

The 82-year-old singer-songwriter underwent emergency surgery at Toronto’s Sunnybook Hospital after he fractured a wrist.

Lightfoot’s rep Victoria Lord told The Canadian Press he is “doing just fine” but will need about eight weeks to fully recover.

Shows in Pennsylvania and Maryland last week were postponed and Lightfoot has pushed six remaining U.S. dates this month to 2022. An Aug. 20 show at Ontario’s Casino Rama is also postponed.

Lightfoot has nine U.S. shows and one in Fredericton scheduled in September.