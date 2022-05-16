Gorillaz Coming To 3 Canadian Cities

Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz is kicking off its North American tour in Vancouver and making stops in two more Canadian cities, it was announced Monday.

The singer and a 14-piece live band will be joined on tour by guest performers. Opening act is EARTHGANG.

The tour begins Sept. 11 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and stops at Toronto’s Scoitiabank Arena on Oct. 6 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on Oct. 8.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Gorillaz, which has released seven studio albums since 2001, last played Toronto and Montreal in October 2018 and hasn’t performed in Vancouver since 2010.

Albarn made headlines earlier this year when he said Taylor Swift "doesn’t write her own songs." After being blasted by Swift on social media, he issued a public apology.