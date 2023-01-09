Gracie Abrams Tour Coming To Canada

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams announced on Monday that she is hitting the road in March – and including Canada.

The 23-year-old’s Good Riddance Tour will be at History in Toronto on March 9, MTelus in Montreal on March 10 and at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on April 8.

“I have MISSED. YOU. PEOPLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” Abrams wrote in an Instagram post. “You can sign up for my mailing list on gracieabrams.com for early ticket access tomorrow. All tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time in each city. I can't wait to see you… we already know I'll be in tears.”

The tour is in support of Abrams’ debut studio album Good Riddance, which is due out Feb. 24. It follows EPs she released in 2020 and 2021 and an opening slot on the first 13 shows on Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour tour last year (including Vancouver). She also did a set at Montreal's Osheaga festival last summer.