Grammy Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19

The 63rd Grammy Awards, set to take place in Los Angeles at the end of the month, will be postponed due to COVID-19.

The Recording Academy said Tuesday it hopes to stage the show in March.

Trevor Noah was scheduled to host the Grammys on Jan. 31.

Nominations were announced in November and Beyoncé leads the way with nine, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with six apiece. Canadian nominees include Justin Bieber, Drake, J.P. Saxe and Kaytranada.

Los Angeles is dealing with a new spike in COVID-19 cases and unions have called for a suspension of in-person film and TV production.

In November, the CMA Awards took place in Nashville with artists socially distanced but mostly not wearing masks. A month later, lifetime achievement award winner Charley Pride died of complications from COVID-19. At the time, Maren Morris tweeted: “If you think there’s no possibility that Charley Pride got Covid at last month’s @CountryMusic maskless 'event,' you probably believe the Supreme Court is the Deep State. #shameful”

In March, as COVID-19 began to rage, the Juno Awards in Saskatoon were cancelled with only days to go. The awards were instead handed out in June in a pre-taped stream.

The pandemic prompted this year’s Golden Globes to be pushed from January to Feb. 28 and the Academy Awards to get bumped from Feb. 28 to April 25.