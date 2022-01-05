Grammy Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19 Risks

The Recording Academy confirmed Wednesday that the 64th Grammy Awards are being postponed because of “too many risks” due to the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

According to a statement, the decision to press pause on the show – which was scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles – was made “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.”

It added that “the health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.”

A new date for the Grammys will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s Grammys was scheduled for Jan. 31 at what is now Crypto.com Arena but, with weeks to go, the show was scaled down and moved to March 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center due to COVID-19.

Nominations for this year's Grammys were announced in November.