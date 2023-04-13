Grammy Winner Jamie Foxx Recovering In Hospital

Grammy winner Jamie Foxx, who released five studio albums between 1994 and 2015, was rushed to a hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday due to “a medical complication,” his daughter said.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Corinne Foxx said, in statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday. "We know how beloved he is … The family asks for privacy during this time.”

There are unconfirmed reports that Foxx suffered a stroke. His reps not commented.

Citing unnamed “sources with direct knowledge,” TMZ reported Thursday that Foxx will remain in hospital for “at least a few more days, while doctors perform tests.”

Foxx, 55, was working on the Netflix comedy Back in Action in Atlanta.

Although best known as an actor and comedian, Foxx had released albums featuring artists like Timbaland, T.I., Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Ne-Yo, Mary J. Blige and Ludacris. He had success with 2009’s “Blame It” ft. rapper T-Pain, which earned a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2010.

Foxx has also hosted five seasons of the music game show Beat Shazam. He won an Oscar for portraying R&B artist Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray.