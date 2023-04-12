Granger Smith Announces Summer Tour Will Be His Last

Granger Smith said Tuesday he is giving up touring after 24 years to devote himself to his faith.

“This summer is my last ever tour,” the 43-year-old country star said. “I have felt a strong desire to pursue ministry and this doesn’t mean I’m going to start a church or a crusade or a revival. This means me and my family are going to serve our local church.”

Granger also announced he plans to study for his Masters degree at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the caption, Granger said he is “encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter.”

The singer said he will also do a book tour to promote Like a River, which comes out Aug. 1 and focuses on the tragic drowning death of his son in 2019.

Granger acknowledged how some fans may react to the news. “Maybe you’ll be upset about it, maybe you’ll think that I’m deceiving you or that I’m following some sky god,” he said. “Or maybe you think that I’m not relevant at all for it to even matter. And that’s okay.”

Granger has no Canadian dates on his summer tour schedule.