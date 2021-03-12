Granger Smith, Wife Expecting Baby Boy

Granger Smith shared some happy news with his fans on Thursday – his wife Amber is pregnant.

“Life is perfect,” the country singer wrote in an Instagram post. “Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless.”

In June 2019, the couple’s three-year-old son River died in hospital two days after falling into the family’s pool. At the time, Smith shared: “Our family is devastated and heartbroken.”

On Thursday, the 41-year-old country star said “a new Smith boy is due in August.”

On her Instagram, Amber admitted she never imagined being pregnant at 39. “These past couple of years have been so rough,” she wrote, “but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing…”

The couple also has daughter London and son Lincoln.