Granger Smith, Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Granger Smith and his wife Amber welcomed a baby boy on Friday.

“He’s here! Wow… so many emotions,” the country singer shared on social media, introducing son Maverick Beckham Smith.

Earlier this year, the couple explained how the name they chose honours their 3-year-old son River, who died in a drowning accident in 2019.

“I’ve liked the name Maverick my whole life, and it's always been just an awesome name to me…And most importantly, to us, it has the letters R-I-V, which he'll forever be connected to his brother, his big brother Riv,” he said, adding that “Beckham…means essentially, home by the river.”

Smith went public with the pregnancy news in March. “Life is perfect,” the country singer wrote in an Instagram post. “Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless.”

The couple also has daughter London and son Lincoln.