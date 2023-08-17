Green Day Announce 30th Anniversary Edition Of 'Dookie'

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of Green Day's seminal, breakthrough album, Dookie. And the band are ready to commemorate it early.

On September 29, the band will release Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Sets (vinyl and CD) that include an assortment of bonus goodies. The band's store lists the super deluxe box sets including a wealth of rare and unreleased material, including the now legendary Woodstock ’94 performance. The six LPs also feature 17 unreleased demos, 6 studio outtakes (3 unreleased), and a 17-track unreleased club show from Barcelona in 1994.



This deluxe vinyl box, however, is where things get interesting. The six vinyl LPs are pressed on different varients of the colour brown (get it?), plus a 36-page 12” x 12” book. The box also includes many fun memorabilia items inspired by the Dookie artwork: doggie poop bags (!), an air-freshener, poster, color-in litho, a button set, magnet sheet, postcard, bumper sticker and paper plane.

In addition to the album, the band have listed a number of Dookie-related items for sale, including new shirts, a chore vest, baby onesies, hoodies, a trucker hat, and that dog bowl your pooch has long been waiting for.

You can preorder the deluxe editions and all Dookie 30 merch here.