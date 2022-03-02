Greta Van Fleet Bringing Tour To Canada

Greta Van Fleet announced Tuesday they will kick off the North American leg of their Dreams In Gold Tour with nine concerts in Canada.

Fresh from opening up for Metallica at two U.S. stadiums, the band will head to Quebec City for a show at the Videotron Centre on Aug. 16. Greta Van Fleet will move on to Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna and Vancouver.

The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund are the warm-up acts. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 12 noon local time.

Greta Van Fleet released its second studio album, The Battle at Garden's Gate, last April.

Check out the dates in Canada below:

8/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

8/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

8/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

8/23 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

8/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

8/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

8/29 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

8/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena