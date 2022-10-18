Greta Van Fleet Postpones Shows Due To Ruptured Eardrum

Greta Van Fleet announced Monday they are postponing three upcoming concerts to give frontman Josh Kiszka more time to recover from a ruptured eardrum.

The 26-year-old singer said he suffered the injury during the band’s Oct. 8 in Bangor, Maine.

“Upon further evaluation I have just been advised it needs more time to fully heal than initially anticipated,” he explained, in a message to fans. “I’m working closely with my team to ensure I get proper rest in order to finish out the year strong.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, a ruptured eardrum can cause hearing loss and expose the middle ear to infections. Without treatment, it typically heals within a few weeks.

This week’s shows in Raleigh, Greenville and Jacksonville will be rescheduled.

“I’m gutted to have to do this and I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate the love and support you give us every night,” Kiszka wrote. “It’s devastating me to make this announcement, but know it’s imperative in order to keep performing.”

In March, Greta Van Fleet pulled the plug on several U.S. dates on its Dreams In Gold tour so guitarist Jake Kiszka could recover from pneumonia. The band played nine cities across Canada this summer.