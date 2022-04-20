Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Addresses Criticism Of 2017 Pics

Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka has addressed criticism of a set of photos he shared on Instagram five years ago in which he is seen in costumes depicting Native Americans.

The hashtag “#SpeakUpGVF” was being used on social media to call attention to the pics, described in an Instagram post last week as “culturally appropriative and offensive to various Native cultures.”

In a statement addressed to Greta Van Fleet’s Indigenous fans and shared on his Instagram, Kiszka wrote: “I see you. I’ve taken the time to listen and gather my thoughts. My appreciation for indigenous culture is bigger than myself. I recognize the harm that ignorance can have on marginalized communities, something I’d never want to perpetuate.

“Hate, disrespect, and prejudice of any kind are not welcome in this community. As I’ve come into adulthood, I’ve been able to grow and learn. This growth has not stopped and will not stop here.”

Falling short of apologizing for the photos, Kiszka wrote: “The Chippewa tribe has had a particularly profound impact on my life, having been exposed to their ceremonies and customs during my early years growing up in Michigan.”

The 25-year-old said he made a donation to the First Nations Development Institute “to help keep indigenous traditions like theirs alive and well.”