Greta Van Fleet Scraps 8 Shows Due To Illness

Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on the remaining eight U.S. dates on its Dreams In Gold tour this spring while guitarist Jake Kiszka recovers from pneumonia.

“We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22nd through April 2nd must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake,” the band said, in a statement. “We recognize how upsetting this news is and share your disappointment.”

“While Jake has been discharged after being hospitalized for four days, he is still struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms. The healing process is long and slower than anticipated. Jake wanted to push through, however doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery.”

The Dreams In Gold tour launched on March 10 but Greta Van Fleet only played three of six shows due to medical issues. “COVID has been ruled out,” the band said in a statement last week.

In Monday’s message to fans, Greta Van Fleet thanked fans for their “unwavering support” and added: “We appreciate your dedication, understanding, grace, and sympathy.”

The band is scheduled to kick off the South American leg of its tour on May 3. Nine shows are scheduled across Canada in August.