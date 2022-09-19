Grimes Hints She Had Surgery To Get Elf Ears

Fans of Canadian singer Grimes are wondering if she underwent surgery to get elf ears.

On Saturday, Grimes posted a photo on Twitter showing her bandaged head and captioned it: "I did smthn crazy!"

In a follow-up tweet, the B.C. native said her new album is done and added: "My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn't let me leave and we were laughing that this is the most Hollywood moment of all time."

Last month, Grimes used social media to ask for recommendations in Austin or Los Angeles for "reputable elf ears modifiers." She added: "Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn't heal so it requires permanent stitches."

She later asked: "Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?"

Over the weekend, Grimes fell short of confirming that she had the procedure, but when author William Gibson quipped "So what's all the talk about [Grimes] wanting Elvis ears? Is that a thing?," the singer replied: "Elvis ears would also be acceptable."