Grimes Hints She Had Surgery To Get Elf Ears
Fans of Canadian singer Grimes are wondering if she underwent surgery to get elf ears.
On Saturday, Grimes posted a photo on Twitter showing her bandaged head and captioned it: "I did smthn crazy!"
In a follow-up tweet, the B.C. native said her new album is done and added: "My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn't let me leave and we were laughing that this is the most Hollywood moment of all time."
I did smthn crazy! pic.twitter.com/IVgTEeeHWi— 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 17, 2022
Last month, Grimes used social media to ask for recommendations in Austin or Los Angeles for "reputable elf ears modifiers." She added: "Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn't heal so it requires permanent stitches."
She later asked: "Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?"
Over the weekend, Grimes fell short of confirming that she had the procedure, but when author William Gibson quipped "So what's all the talk about [Grimes] wanting Elvis ears? Is that a thing?," the singer replied: "Elvis ears would also be acceptable."
