Grimes Says She's Changing Her Day Job

Canadian artist Grimes said Tuesday she is making a life change following the release of her forthcoming album.

“Celebrity culture is suffocating a.f.,” she tweeted. “I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after Book 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

In September, Grimes reflected on her journey. “I went into this being like ‘I’m going to sign to a major label and I’m going to be a really big artist’ and all this stuff,” she told Vogue, “and in that process, I started being like ‘no’. I… literally don’t care if anyone listens to this s**t. I just want it to be great, to be unequivocally just great art.”

Book 1 is Grimes’ sixth studio album and her first since 2020’s Miss Anthropocene.

The 33-year-old Vancouver native, whose real name is Claire Boucher, welcomed son X Æ A-Xii in May 2020 with billionaire Elon Musk. This past September, Musk said the couple was "semi-separated."