Gucci Criticized For Pics Of Harry Styles Posing With Mattress

Gucci is taking heat for images showing Harry Styles posing with what some people believe is a child's mattress.

“Why does #gucci have Harry Styles, a grown man posing with a child’s mattress and a pink teddy bear t shirt? Im not loving this,” tweeted author Gillian McKeith.

Broadcaster Sophie Corcoran tweeted: “Gucci are having harry styles pose alongside a child’s mattress with a pink teddy bear shirt. Why are all fashion brand ad makers sick creeps?"

The photos by Mark Borthwick, unveiled on Nov. 2, were conceptualized by former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. A video to go with the images shows Styles carrying the mattress and also stripping down to his underwear.

“Play is at the very heart of the Gucci HA HA HA collection,” read a description at the time. “Harry Styles enacts a theatrical piece where classicism meets play, transforming the wardrobe into a liberated platform where the masculine can embrace vanity.”

Alexandra Gucci Zarini, the great-granddaughter of the fashion house’s founder Guccio Gucci, tweeted: “Gucci was created to be the most elegant brand with the highest quality product. The direction it seems to be taking now is concerning. The protection of children should always come first and not be laughed at.”

In a Dec. 12 Instagram post, Gucci described the photo set as “a performance piece.”

Comments included “Is this an ad for kids mattresses? If not… why is a kids mattress included with a man in a fashion ad… what are you trying to normalize?” and “A child mattress??? This is not okay.”

Of course, not everyone sees a problem.

“I’m in college, that’s literally the mattress you’re given in college,” reads one comment. “Grow up and leave this man alone. There are so many other people that you could be angry at so why pick him? About a mattress of all things.”

Another wrote: “Did everyone just jump to the conclusion that’s a children’s mattress..? LMAO. People are dramatic.”

One person pointed out a more practical reason for the choice of mattress. “What did you want him to do…. Carry a King size mattress???”

Gucci shares a parent company with Balenciaga, which was recently blasted for a campaign that showed kids holding “BDSM” teddy bears in photos with empty wine glasses and champagne flutes.

Kering pulled the campaign and apologized “for any offence” it caused. “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign.

“We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

The company has not commented on criticism of the Gucci campaign.