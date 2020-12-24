Gucci Mane, Wife Welcome 1st Baby Together

Gucci Mane announced Wednesday that he and wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis welcomed their first child together.

“My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy,” the 40-year-old rapper shared on social media. “his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis he’s here!!!!!!!”

The new mom wrote: He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 7lbs … OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT”

Among those congratulating the couple in the comments were DaBaby and Quavo.

Mane and Davis, 38, tied the knot in 2017 after about seven years together and announced this past August that they were expecting. Mane has son Keitheon with his ex Sheena Evans and Davis has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.