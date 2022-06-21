Gucci Unveils Harry Styles Collaboration

Gucci on Monday unveiled its collaboration with Harry Styles, HA HA HA.

The collection gets its name from the first initials of the pop singer and Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. It is expected to launch in October.

“In truth it was easier for him to play with me to create clothes, than for me to sing with him,” Michele said during a media preview in Milan.

HA HA HA includes overcoats, blazers and flared trousers that are decidedly inspired by vintage fashion.

“I love vintage shopping. I think that is really my place,” explained Michele. “Harry loves vintage too. We are crazy for vintage, both of us.

“It is a great compliment to me that it is confused with vintage. Vintage means well-made.”

HA HA HA also has a T-shirt and sweater emblazoned with “I want more berries and that summer feeling” – a lyric from Styles’ hit “Watermelon Sugar.”

Michele told WWD: “The idea of this collection is banal in its simplicity, and it’s an act of love, but it has value, it’s sophisticated and we paid a lot of attention to fabrics and sartorial details.”

Styles, 28, has repped Gucci for several years. He was the face of a 2018 campaign and one last year and regularly wears Gucci, including on the cover of his 2019 album Fine Line and his history-making 2020 Vogue cover.