Guitar Signed In Canada By Eddie Van Halen Up For Grabs

A guitar Eddie Van Halen played and signed in Edmonton a decade ago is up for grabs.

Inscribed with gold Sharpie on the black, red and white Charvel guitar is “Edmonton A.B. 5.11.12” and the musician’s signature along with “Van Halen” and “2012.”

Van Halen reportedly played the guitar during the band’s concert at Rexall Place (now Northlands Coliseum) on the A Different Kind of Truth tour.

The memorabilia is among dozens of items in the Summer 2022 Rock & Roll Pop Culture Auction, which runs until Aug. 19 at Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

Van Halen’s guitar comes with its original case and a signed certificate of authenticity from the musician. It’s estimated to fetch between $40,000 and $50,000 U.S. (so far, no one has placed the minimum bid of $25,000).

Van Halen died in October 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was 65.

The auction also features a 2004 Charvel guitar that Van Halen reportedly refused to play on stage because of its political message. The one-of-a-kind instrument is decorated with “NO! Bu$h SH*T” and the number “666.”

The guitar is estimated to go for as much as $100,000 U.S., according to the auction house.