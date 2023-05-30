Guitarist Joe Trohman 'Officially Back' With Fall Out Boy

Joe Trohman, founding guitarist in Fall Out Boy, shared some news with fans on Monday.

“Hey everyone, I'm officially back!,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself.”

Trohman, 38, announced in January that he was stepping away from FOB “for a spell” to “avoid fading away and never returning.”

On Monday, the musician thanked Ben Young for filling in for him on stage.

Trohman, who joined his bandmates on stage for a performance last month at the 2023 NFL Draft Concert Series in Kansas City, said he is "stoked to be back in action and I can't wait to see everyone on tour this summer!”

FOB is set to kick off its tour on June 21 with a show in Chicago. The band plays Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 30.

Trohman, who formed Fall Out Boy with his childhood pal Pete Wentz in 2001, has previously been open about his mental health struggles – including via a podcast, I Hate Myself. His 2022 memoir None of This Rocks mentioned his struggles with depression and substance abuse.