Gunna Denied Bond On Gang-Related Charge

Rapper Gunna is likely to remain behind bars until his trial next year on a gang-related charge.

A Georgia judge said Thursday he was concerned Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, will threaten or intimidate witnesses if he was released. His lawyer said Gunna is willing to be electronically monitored.

“The only thing that Mr. Kitchens wants under these circumstances is to be released, to be in his home, to be able to produce music and meet with counsel to prepare for trial in this case,” said Steve Sadow.

The 29-year-old rapper has been in custody since May, when he was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

In a statement from jail last month, Gunna wrote: “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!”

Gunna is one of more than two dozen people who were arrested for more than 180 criminal acts committed since 2013. Prosecutors allege Gunna has a key role in an Atlanta gang called Young Slime Life, which was founded by fellow rapper Young Thug (who was also arrested and remains behind bars).

A trial is scheduled to begin in January.

Gunna’s third studio album, DS4Ever, was released in January. He is best known for his 2018 track “Drip Too Hard” featuring Lil Baby.