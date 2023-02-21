Guns N' Roses Announces 4 Shows In Canada
Guns N’ Roses announced Tuesday the North American leg of their world tour will start and end in Canada.
The rock band will touch down at Moncton’s Medavie Blue Cross Stadium on Aug. 5 and then perform in Montreal’s Jean Drapeau Park on Aug. 8. They will be back north of the border on Sept. 3 for a concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto and will wrap things up on Oct. 16 at Vancouver’s BC Place.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 24 ay 10 a.m. local time.
This will be the first time Guns N’ Roses has performed in Canada since 2017.
