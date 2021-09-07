Guns N' Roses, Dave Grohl Keep Playing After Sound Cut

An epic performance of “Paradise City” by Guns N’ Roses with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was silenced Saturday night due to a strict noise curfew.

Shortly after 10 p.m., organizers of the BottleRock festival in Napa Valley, California pulled the plug – but thanks to their in-ear monitors, Axl Rose’s band and Grohl kept going.

With no amplified sound from the stage, the crowd can be heard singing along to the end.

Rose ended the song by raising his arms in the air, flashing a peace sign and throwing his mic into the audience.

Grohl was likely not surprised by the early end to the set – his band was cut off at the festival in 2017. Other BottleRock headliners who had to end their sets early due to the strict Napa Valley noise curfew include The Cure in 2014 and Canada’s Neil Young in 2019.