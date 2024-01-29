No Doubt announced they're reuniting to play Coachella in April and Gwen Stefani says the band is "inspired" by the reaction from fans.

Speaking to People ahead of her forthcoming Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate performance, the band's singer said she is experiencing butterflies from the excitement.

“I definitely have that little thing in your stomach where you're like, ‘Oh my gosh! What?’" she said. "It's going to be amazing.”

In the interview, she explained that the band - including Adrian Young, Tony Kanal and Tom Dumont - reunited on a whim and they're really just beginning to work out a plan for the reunion shows.

“It just happened so fast, and that's my favorite kind of thing to happen," Stefani said. "We haven't really figured out the next steps of how we're going to do this, but we're just all so excited. And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It's inspiring us."

Stefani says the performance will be an attempt to engage with the fans and reflect on their near-40-year career.

“It's just going to be cool," she says. It's just going to be: get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have.

“You've got to remember, we were in No Doubt for nine years before "Just a Girl" got on the radio," she continued. "We weren't doing it to make it. And so now to be here in 2024 and have that excitement of the announcement? It's beyond."

Stefani added that she had to explain what Coachella was to her youngest son, Apollo, 10, when he began asking questions about the band's upcoming shows.

“I had to literally lay in bed with Apollo and he's like, ‘But mom, what is Coachella? Everyone's saying it. What is this? It sounds like it's a big deal,’" she said. "So we had to watch the “Don't Speak” video, and he's like, ‘But wait, which one was your boyfriend?’ It was so weird and so funny. I literally had to tell him each band member."

As of right now, No Doubt only have the two performances on the weekends of April 12-14 and 19-21 in Indio, CA scheduled. But judging by the video they posted on Instagram (see below) morale is high and could very well lead to something more.