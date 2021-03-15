H.E.R. Among Original Song Nominees At 93rd Academy Awards

Only hours after winning Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards, H.E.R. and collaborators Tiara Thomas and Dernst Emile II found out they are first-time Oscar nominees.

"Fight For You" from Judas and The Black Messiah is nominated in the Original Song category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

It is up against "Hear My Voice" by Celeste from The Trial of the Chicago 7 (written by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite), "Husavik" by Will Ferrell and Molly Sandén (providing the voice of Canada's Rachel McAdams) from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson), “Io sì (Seen)" by Laura Pausini from The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a sé) (Diane Warren and Laura Pausini), and "Speak Now" by Leslie Odom Jr. from One Night In Miami... (Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth).

Last week, "Speak Now" won the Critics Choice Award and, at the Golden Globe Awards, “Io sì (Seen)" was named Best Original Song.

The Oscar for Original Song is awarded to the songwriters.

Last year, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which plays over the closing credits of the Elton John biopic Rocketman, earned Elton John and Bernie Taupin the Original Song award. It was John’s first Oscar in 24 years, his second ever and his first with Taupin.

In the Original Score category this year, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails are nominated for their work on Mank and on Soul (with Jon Batiste). They are up against Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods), Emile Mosseri (Minari) and James Newton Howard (News of the World).

At the Golden Globes, Soul won the Best Score award.

Reznor and Ross won the Oscar in 2010 for The Social Network score.

The Oscars are scheduled to be handed out April 25. Check out the nominated songs below: