H.E.R. Leads Nominees For 2021 Soul Train Awards
H.E.R. dominates the list of nominees for the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which was unveiled Tuesday.
The 24-year-old singer is up for eight awards, including album (Back of my Mind) and both song and video of the year (for “Damage”).
Close behind with six nominations apiece are Chris Brown and Jazmine Sullivan.
Silk Sonic, the collaboration of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, is up for three awards, including song and video of the year for “Leave the Door Open.”
Canada is repped by Drake, who is featured on Yung Bleu’s nominated track, “You’re Mines Still.”
The Soul Train Awards will be handed out Nov. 20 at the Apollo in New York City. Maxwell will be honoured with the Legend award and Ashanti will receive the Lady of Soul award.
Check out the nominations below:
Song of the Year
Blxst ft. Ty Dolla $Ign & Tyga – “Chosen”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Wizkid ft. Tems – “Essence”
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”
Album of the Year
Blxst – No Love Lost
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Giveon - When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Wizkid - Made in Lagos
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”
Chris Brown, Young Thug ft. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Wizkid ft. Tems – “Essence”
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Alicia Keys
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
Tank
Usher
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown, Young Thug ft. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Wizkid ft. Tems – “Essence”
Yung Bleu ft. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”
Best New Artist
Blxst
Capella Grey
Morray
Tems
Tone Stith
Yung Bleu
Certified Soul Award
Anthony Hamilton
Ashanti
Charlie Wilson
The Isley Brothers
Jam & Lewis
T-Pain
Best Dance Performance
Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”
Chris Brown, Young Thug – “City Girls”
Lizzo ft. Cardi B – “Rumors”
Normani ft. Cardi B- “Wild Side”
Usher – “Bad Habits”
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Can’t Let It Show” - written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)
“Come Through” - written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown)
“Damage” - written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)
“Essence” - written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid ft. Tems)
“Leave the Door Open” - written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)
“Pick Up Your Feelings” - written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)