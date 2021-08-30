H.E.R. Set To Star In 'The Color Purple' Movie Musical

Singer-songwriter H.E.R. is reportedly in talks to make her feature film debut in a big screen version of The Color Purple musical.

The 24-year-old R&B star, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song this year, will play waitress-turned-singer Squeak.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, H.E.R. is also “working with filmmakers to possibly perform a new original song” for the movie, which is set to be released in December 2023.

The Color Purple movie musical is an adaptation of the Broadway musical, which is based upon the 1982 Alive Walker novel of the same name that was made into a movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, in 1985. Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King) will direct.

H.E.R. won the Oscar for "Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah. In June, she released her debut studio album Back of My Mind.