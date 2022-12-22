H&M Scraps Justin Bieber Merch He Called 'Trash'

H&M has stopped selling a collection of Justin Bieber apparel and accessories after the Canadian pop star publicly called it “trash.”

In Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Bieber claimed “I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M .. all without my permission and approval. I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

He told his 270 million Instagram followers that “the H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it. Don’t buy it.”

In a statement, the Swedish retailer said: “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures. But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber we have removed the garments from our stores and online.”

The collection included a “printed canvas shopper” tote bag covered with photos of Bieber, an oversized hoodie emblazoned with “I miss you more than life” – lyrics from his 2021 song “Ghost” – and a sweatshirt dress with the singer’s name and photo.