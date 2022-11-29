Habs Jerseys Worn, Signed By Backstreet Boys Up For Grabs

Montreal Canadiens jerseys worn and autographed by members of the Backstreet Boys and a guitar signed by country star Chris Stapleton are among the items up for grabs in an online auction that kicked off Tuesday.

Quebec’s evenko foundation, which supports youth music and arts initiatives, is also offering autographed posters of Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Céline Dion, Barbra Streisand and Coldplay as well as a signed guitars from Luke Combs and The Offspring.

“As the holidays approach, this auction is a fun and effective initiative,” said foundation board member Anne-Marie Withenshaw, in a release. “It’s an ideal way for people to get their hands on items signed by celebrities and to have access to extraordinary experiences, which make for truly original gifts."

The Holiday Auction also has ticket packages for upcoming concerts by acts like Rod Stewart, Journey, Tove Lo, blink-182, Shania Twain, Depeche Mode and Muse.

The VIP evenko experience offers a pair of tickets to a show at Montreal’s Bell Centre or Laval’s Place Bell every month for one year.

The Holiday Auction runs until Dec. 11. Check out all the items here.