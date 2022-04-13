Hailey Bieber Begs Selena Gomez Fans: 'Leave Me Alone'

Hailey Bieber shared a direct message Tuesday for the Selena Gomez fans who troll her on social media.

Addressing the video to “you guys in my comments every single time I post,” the wife of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber pleaded: “Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please.”

Hailey and Justin rekindled their romance after he split from Gomez. They were married in a civil service in September 2018 and held a proper wedding the following year in South Carolina.

“Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone,” Hailey said in the video. “I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone.

“Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

In 2020, Justin defended his wife against trolls after someone urged Gomez fans to “go after” Hailey during a livestream Q&A. In an Instagram Story, Justin fumed: “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so fourth (sic). I just wanted to share this so people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.

“It is extremely hard to choose the high road when i see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person i love the most in this world. It is not right.”