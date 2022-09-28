Hailey Bieber Insists Justin Bieber Was Single When They Hooked Up

Hailey Bieber has insisted there is no “drama” between her and husband Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez.

“It's all respect. It's all love,” Hailey said on the Call Me Daddy podcast, adding that her conversations with Gomez “brought me a lot of peace.”

Hailey also denied she hooked up with the Canadian pop star while he was with Gomez. “No, not one time,” she said. "When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship – ever, at any point.

“It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that.”

Hailey added: “I can say, period, point blank: I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That's the end of it.”

She and Justin were introduced by Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, in 2009 and were first romantically linked in 2015. They split up in 2016 but rekindled their relationship in 2018 and got married.

“It was the best thing that could've happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married. Like, move on with his life in that way,” Hailey said.

She said it has been hard to deal with hate from diehard “Jelena” fans but “they've never ruined anything for me. They’re not ruining my life, they're not ruining my happiness and that, I think, is the real win of the whole thing.

“You're actually not taking anything away from me.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Hailey got candid about her sex life with Justin, including her favourite position (Spoiler: iI’s doggy style). Asked if they have ever brought a third person into their bedroom, she said no one has ever offered but it wouldn’t matter. “It doesn’t work for the two of us,” she said. “The second you make the decision to do that, there is no going back from that.

“We work very hard to be in the space that we’re in now, trusting each other. I just don’t think that’s something I would be comfortable with – or him, for that matter.”