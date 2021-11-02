Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Standing By Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has admitted it was “really hard” to stand by Justin Bieber while he was struggling with mental health issues.

Appearing with her pop star husband on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast, Hailey recalled calling her mother Kennya in tears.

“I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,’” she said. “I just remember she was so calm on the phone, and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, you’re going to be fine, and he’s going to be healthy, and we’re here for you.’”

Hailey said she made a decision to be there for Justin, who sought treatment in 2019. (Justin explained in an Instagram post at the time that he was working on “some of the deep rooted issues that I have” so he can “sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”)

“I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time, and now would not be the time to give up on him,” she said. “I just wouldn’t do that to him.

“Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be. It was really hard.”

Hailey and Justin dated in 2015, split in 2016 and reconnected in 2018 only months before getting married at a New York City courthouse. In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Justin confessed it has been difficult for him to trust his wife. “We’ve been working through stuff,” he shared.

Hailey admitted there was a time before she married Justin that the couple didn’t speak to each other. “I did something that really hurt him, and I think that kind of maybe took that idea (of marrying me) out of his mind at that point,” she recalled. Hailey said only that she did something “very immature and stupid.”

Hailey said one of the reasons she married Justin is because he wants a family. “He doesn't have to say that. That doesn't have to be what he wants,” she said. “But the biggest thing in his heart that he always wanted is that.”

Last December, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres he is anxious to start having children. “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he said. “It’s her body and whatever she wants to do. Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s OK.”