Hailey Bieber Reacts To Rumours About Marriage

Hailey Bieber has clapped back at rumours that Justin Bieber isn’t a good husband.

"There's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together," Hailey acknowledged during a conversation on the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast. “It’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her’ and ‘he mistreats her' and I'm just like, it's so far from the truth and it's the complete and utter opposite.”

Hailey added: “I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful to me, who makes me feel special every single day and so when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, huh.”

The 24-year-old married to the Canadian pop star in 2018. Hailey admitted she felt like she gave up some of her independence and identity. “There were times where I felt like I lost that within our relationship especially when it was new and in the beginning,” she said.

Therapy and the advice of other couples got them to a place where they can be together but also be themselves.

“We both really value space,” explained Hailey. “One of the things I love the most is if we're out somewhere together … we could separate for hours at a party and then find each other for five minutes and be like, 'Hey are you having fun? Okay cool, see you in a bit.' And just keep it moving.”

Hailey added: “He trusts me… I trust him… That feels like a good space to me.”

In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Justin confessed it has been difficult for him to trust his wife. “We’ve been working through stuff,” he shared.

Justin added: “We don’t want to lose each other. We don’t want to say the wrong thing, and so we’ve been struggling with not expressing our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself, and it’s been really difficult to get her to say what she feels.”

Bieber described himself as the “emotionally unstable one” in the marriage and admitted he struggles to find peace.