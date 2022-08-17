Hailey Bieber Talks About Marriage To Justin Bieber

Being married to Justin Bieber takes “a lot of work,” Hailey Bieber said in an interview published Wednesday.

She told Harper’s Bazaar that, after four years, the Canadian pop star is “still the person that I wanna be rushing back to.”

Hailey, 25, explained: “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides.

“At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

Hailey addressed the couple’s recent health issues (she suffered a blood clot in March; he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June)

“You have to figure out how to deal with this s**t as it comes, you know?,” said Hailey. “There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”