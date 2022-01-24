Halestorm Tour Bus Bursts Into Flames

Members of Halestorm woke up early last Thursday to find their tour bus engulfed in flames.

“We were all in our hotel rooms last night and we woke up to our bus burning down at 3AM,” guitarist Joe Hottinger wrote in an Instagram post. “Fun fun. No one was hurt.”

The bus was parked outside the Hilton Garden Inn in Worcester, Massachusetts when it caught fire. The cause is under investigation.

Hottinger praised the “amazing” fire fighters and credited the band’s security guard Steve for pulling instruments and luggage stored under the bus.

"We all lost some stuff, but it was just stuff,” Hottinger wrote. “What matters is that no one was hurt.”

Singer Lzzy Hale tweeted that she was grateful no one was sleeping on the bus. “I’m still shook, and emotions are a bit high today,” she wrote, “but looks like the universe is not done with us yet!”

Halestorm, who is on tour with Evanescence, performed as scheduled on Thursday night.

Tour bus fires have hit acts like Portugal. The Man, Rascal Flatts, Lady A, Brantley Gilbert, and Neal McCoy.