Halsey Announces She's Expecting

Only days after announcing that she has pulled the plug on her Manic tour, Halsey on Wednesday shared the news that she is going to be a first-time mom.

The 26-year-old singer showed off her baby bump in a set of photos she shared on Instagram and captioned "surprise!"

The father is screenwriter Alev Aydin, who commented: "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." Halsey replied: "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

The pregnancy is welcome news for Halsey, who tweeted and then deleted in 2019 about having had endometriosis and three miscarriages.

“I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star," Halsey told Rolling Stone in 2016. "More than I want to be anything in the world."

She revealed that suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015. She tweeted: "It was a year ago and I am growing past it and I am looking forward to the possibilities the future will bring me in having my own family."

In 2018, she revealed on an episode of The Doctors: "I’m 23 years old, and I’m going to freeze my eggs. And when I tell people that, they’re like, ‘You’re 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?’ Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."

On the Manic track "More," Halsey sings about her desire to welcome a little one."When you decide it's your time to arrive / I've loved you for all of my life / and nothing could stop me from giving a try / I've loved you for all of my life."