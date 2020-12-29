Halsey Apologizes For Sharing 'Lowest Point' Pic

Halsey apologized Monday for sharing a photo of her emaciated body in an Instagram Story a day earlier.

The 26-year-old pop star deleted the image after getting blasted by some fans.

“I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with [an eating disorder] without a sufficient trigger warning,” Halsey tweeted. “I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle.”

Halsey also tweeted – but then deleted – her thoughts on the backlash. “I don’t need to be yelled at in the name of being educated right now,” she wrote. “I made an honest mistake because I was nervous to share one of the worst times of my life with tens [of] millions of people. My desire to be confident overshadowed my knowledge of how to share triggering content.”

The singer added: “If you are still sharing it with the intent of making my action seem malicious you are hurting people the very way you are accusing me of having done.”

Halsey said she is logging off Twitter “because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being.”

The undated selfie on Halsey’s Instagram Story was in response to a request for her to share a photo of her “lowest point.”