Halsey Blasts Magazine, Vows To Stop Doing Press

Halsey vowed Wednesday to stop doing press after being “deliberately disrespected” by Allure.

The pop star and new mom blasted the magazine in tweets she later deleted.

“First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article,” Halsey tweeted.

“I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted. Do f**king better….?”

A final tweet read: “#NoMorePress goodbye.”

Halsey was interviewed by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Danielle Pergament for the August issue of Allure.

When someone like Halsey adopts “she/they” pronouns, it typically means they want to be referred to by both. Unless a person specifies they only want one pronoun used at a time, the best practice for writers is to mix the pronouns they use.

Halsey’s criticism came a week after Allure responded publicly to criticism from fans. In a tweet on July 14, it said: “We’ve heard your feedback and you’re absolutely right: we messed up. We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both ‘she’ and ‘they' pronouns.”

Halsey also said that Allure, in a tweet, “bastardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent + intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make.”

The tweet, which Allure has since deleted, read: “Throughout her life, @halsey has struggled with her identity as a white-passing Black woman (her mother is white and her father is Black). ‘A lot of people try to write off a lot of my experiences because I present white.’”

In the article, Halsey went on to say: “No matter how many tears I’ve shed because I’m not connecting with my family or my culture in a way that I would like too, or because the waitress thinks I’m the babysitter when I go out with my family, none of that would compare to the tears that I would shed for presenting phenotypically Black and the disadvantages and the violence that I would face because of that."