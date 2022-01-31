Halsey Bringing 'Love And Power Tour' To Toronto

Halsey announced Monday that she is hitting the road this spring – but only coming to one Canadian city.

“It’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all,” the singer tweeted.

The Love and Power tour, in support of her latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, will stop at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 5. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress will be special guests.

The tour, which runs from May 17 to July 9, is Halsey’s first since her Manic tour in 2021 and her first show in Canada since she brought her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal in 2017 and 2018.

The 27-year-old singer welcomed her first baby last July.